UK Delegation To PACE Threatens To Protest Russia's Credentials During October Session

Wed 26th June 2019

The UK delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) may protest the Russian delegation's credentials to the legislature, Roger Gale, a member of the UK delegation said on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, PACE ratified the resolution drafted by the Monitoring Committee, approving the Russian delegation's credentials, which had been challenged by a number of PACE lawmakers a day before over various issues, including Russia's alleged violations of human rights.

Gale said that the UK delegation planned to protest Russia's credentials during PACE's October session.

PACE deprived the Russian delegation of its voting rights in retaliation for Crimea's reunification with Russia.

The Russian delegation at PACE had not been renewing its credentials since 2016, and Moscow suspended its annual contributions to the council in 2017.

The impasse seemed to be overcome on Tuesday when PACE adopted a resolution inviting the Russian delegation to take part in June's session of the assembly and stipulating that PACE members cannot be deprived of their right to speak, vote and be represented while their credentials are being challenged or reconsidered.

That same day, the Russian delegation presented its credentials to PACE for the first time since 2016. The credentials, however, were immediately challenged by lawmakers from Georgia and Ukraine, the two PACE countries whose relations with Russia are especially tense these days.

