UK Delivered $2.7Bln in Military, Financial Aid to Ukraine Since February 24 - London

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) The United Kingdom has provided Kiev with 2.3 billion Pounds ($2.7 billion) in military and financial aid since the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine on February 24, the office of outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

"The UK has committed more than £2.3bn of military and financial aid to Ukraine since the invasion began in February," the office said on the website.

Earlier in the day, Johnson announced the UK's new package of military aid to Ukraine worth 54 million pounds, which includes 2,000 drones and loitering munitions, during his visit to Kiev on the occasion of Independence Day of Ukraine.

The new aid package will also include 850 hand launched Black Hornet micro-drones.

Independence Day of Ukraine is celebrated on August 24 to commemorate the 1991 Declaration of Independence.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk for protection from Ukrainian troops. Western countries have since been supplying arms to Ukraine and have rolled out comprehensive sanctions against Russia.