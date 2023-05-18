UrduPoint.com

UK Delivers AS-90 Self-Propelled Artillery, Tanks To Ukraine - UK Deputy Defense Minister James Heappey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2023 | 08:12 PM

UK Delivers AS-90 Self-Propelled Artillery, Tanks to Ukraine - UK Deputy Defense Minister James Heappey

The United Kingdom has delivered a number of weapons to Ukraine, including AS-90 self-propelled artillery systems, battle tanks, armored fighting vehicles, protected patrol vehicles and other equipment, UK Deputy Defense Minister James Heappey said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The United Kingdom has delivered a number of weapons to Ukraine, including AS-90 self-propelled artillery systems, battle tanks, armored fighting vehicles, protected patrol vehicles and other equipment, UK Deputy Defense Minister James Heappey said on Thursday.

"All listed platforms have been delivered. In total we have sent over 300 armoured and protected mobility vehicles to Ukraine, including ancillary equipment and essential equipment support packages to ensure they can be used effectively on the battlefield as part of an integrated force," Heappey said in a statement published on the UK parliament's official website.

Last week, Shadow Defence Secretary John Healey submitted a question for Heappey on arms supplies to Ukraine and asked whether all UK donations to Ukraine such as Challenger 2 battle tanks, AS-90 self-propelled artillery systems, FV430 Bulldog and Stormer armored fighting vehicles, Wolfhound protected patrol vehicles, FV104 armored vehicles and others had been delivered to Ukraine.

In early May, Heappey acknowledged that there had been cases when weapons supplied by the United Kingdom to Ukraine were resold before reaching the battlefield, however, they were "extremely rare."

Western countries have been supplying military aid to Ukraine since the start of hostilities in February 2022. The aid evolved from artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. For the past several months Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets. The Kremlin, in turn, has repeatedly warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev.

Related Topics

Ukraine Parliament Vehicles Kiev United Kingdom February May All From

Recent Stories

Wardag condemns PTI negative propaganda

Wardag condemns PTI negative propaganda

54 seconds ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding expected rai ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding expected rain arrangements

2 minutes ago
 Narowal all set to host national T-10 match on May ..

Narowal all set to host national T-10 match on May 28

2 minutes ago
 Grain Deal Extended Until July 17 Without Changes ..

Grain Deal Extended Until July 17 Without Changes - Russian Foreign Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Zalmi to hold talent hunt prog from May 23

Zalmi to hold talent hunt prog from May 23

5 minutes ago
 Couple killed in road accident

Couple killed in road accident

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.