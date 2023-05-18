UK Delivers AS-90 Self-Propelled Artillery, Tanks to Ukraine - Deputy Defense Minister

The United Kingdom has delivered a number of weapons to Ukraine, including AS-90 self-propelled artillery systems, battle tanks, armored fighting vehicles, protected patrol vehicles and other equipment, UK Deputy Defense Minister James Heappey said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The United Kingdom has delivered a number of weapons to Ukraine, including AS-90 self-propelled artillery systems, battle tanks, armored fighting vehicles, protected patrol vehicles and other equipment, UK Deputy Defense Minister James Heappey said on Thursday.

"All listed platforms have been delivered. In total we have sent over 300 armoured and protected mobility vehicles to Ukraine, including ancillary equipment and essential equipment support packages to ensure they can be used effectively on the battlefield as part of an integrated force," Heappey said in a statement published on the UK parliament's official website.

Last week, Shadow Defence Secretary John Healey submitted a question for Heappey on arms supplies to Ukraine and asked whether all UK donations to Ukraine such as Challenger 2 battle tanks, AS-90 self-propelled artillery systems, FV430 Bulldog and Stormer armored fighting vehicles, Wolfhound protected patrol vehicles, FV104 armored vehicles and others had been delivered to Ukraine.

In early May, Heappey acknowledged that there had been cases when weapons supplied by the United Kingdom to Ukraine were resold before reaching the battlefield, however, they were "extremely rare."

Western countries have been supplying military aid to Ukraine since the start of hostilities in February 2022. The aid evolved from artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. For the past several months Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets. The Kremlin, in turn, has repeatedly warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev.