UK demands 'full, credible and transparent' probe into Iran air crash

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants a "full, credible and transparent" investigation into what caused a Ukrainian passenger plane to crash in Iran, killing all 176 people on board, his office said on Thursday.

Reports that the Boeing 737 turned back after suffering an undisclosed problem "are very concerning and we are urgently looking into them", the prime minister's spokesman said after Johnson spoke by phone to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.