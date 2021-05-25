UrduPoint.com
UK Demands 'immediate' Release Of Mali President, PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:49 PM

UK demands 'immediate' release of Mali president, PM

Britain on Tuesday condemned the detention of Mali's transitional leaders, calling for their immediate release and saying it was "deeply concerning" that a return to civilian rule could be endangered

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Britain on Tuesday condemned the detention of Mali's transitional leaders, calling for their immediate release and saying it was "deeply concerning" that a return to civilian rule could be endangered.

"The UK condemns the detention of the president, prime minister and other members of the government in Mali. We call for the immediate, safe and unconditional release of all those detained," Minister for Africa James Duddridge said in a statement.

More Stories From World

