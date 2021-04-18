UrduPoint.com
UK Demands Private Medical Care For Navalny

Umer Jamshaid 2 seconds ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 10:40 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) The UK Foreign Office demanded on Sunday that Alexey Navalny, a jailed Russian opposition activist, be granted access to private medical care amid reports that his health has deteriorated.

"The UK is deeply concerned by reports of the unacceptable treatment of Alexey Navalny and the continued deterioration of his health.

Mr Navalny must be given immediate access to independent medical care," a Foreign Office spokesperson said.

The 44-year-old is serving a 2.5-year prison term on financial misconduct charges. His defense team has complained that he is suffering from severe back pain caused by two spinal hernias. He has refused the treatment offered by the prison authority and demands a visit by a doctor of his own choice.

