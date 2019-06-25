UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Demands Probe Into HK Police Action, Suspends Exports

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 06:35 PM

UK demands probe into HK police action, suspends exports

Britain urged Hong Kong on Tuesday to conduct an independent investigation into clashes between police and protesters, and suspended export licences for crowd control equipment

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Britain urged Hong Kong on Tuesday to conduct an independent investigation into clashes between police and protesters, and suspended export licences for crowd control equipment.

"We remain very concerned with the situation in Hong Kong," Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt told MPs in parliament's lower House of Commons.

"I today urge the Hong Kong SAR government to establish a robust, independent investigation into the violent scenes that we saw.

"The outcome of that investigation will inform our assessment of future export license applications to the Hong Kong police.

"And we will not issue any further export licenses for crowd control equipment to Hong Kong unless we are satisfied that concerns raised on human rights and fundamental freedoms have been thoroughly addressed." A Foreign Office source said there were currently no live licences for these kind of exports, but there would now be no new ones until conditions were met.

The last UK export licence for tear gas hand grenades and tear gas cartridges for Hong Kong police to use in training was issued in July 2018, the ministry said earlier this month.

The last export licence for rubber bullets was in July 2015 while an open licence for riot shields was rejected in April 2019.

Hong Kong has been rocked by the worst political unrest since its 1997 handover from Britain to China.

Millions have marched this month to oppose a hugely unpopular proposed law that would have allowed extraditions to the Chinese mainland.

Officers used tear gas and rubber bullets last week to clear protesters during another massive demonstration outside the city's parliament.

Related Topics

UK Foreign Office Police Exports China Parliament Hong Kong Saudi Arabia Riyals April July Gas 2015 2018 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Baloch people deserve a salute for 'no' to India's ..

41 seconds ago

South Asia Regional Qualifying Event Of Itf Asia 1 ..

3 minutes ago

Nigeria's Kalu '100% ready' after collapse

43 seconds ago

Pak automobile companies hold B2B meeting with Chi ..

46 seconds ago

Russia Remains Lithuania's Main Trade Partner - Li ..

47 seconds ago

27 Proclaimed Offenders held in Faisalabad

50 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.