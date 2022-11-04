UrduPoint.com

UK denied December vote to break N.Ireland deadlock

London on Friday once again ruled out a December election to break political deadlock in Northern Ireland, where a standoff over post-Brexit trade rules is preventing resumption of a power-sharing government

"I can now confirm that no Assembly election will take place in December or ahead of the festive season," Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said in a written statement.

