UK denies Friday deadline in EU fishing row

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The UK government on Thursday said it was not working to a Friday deadline given to it last month by the European Union to resolve a row with France over fishing rights.

"We've never set a deadline. I recognise they themselves have set one but it's not one we're working to," said Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman.