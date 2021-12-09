UK Denies Friday Deadline In EU Fishing Row
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 10:29 PM
The UK government on Thursday said it was not working to a Friday deadline given to it last month by the European Union to resolve a row with France over fishing rights
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The UK government on Thursday said it was not working to a Friday deadline given to it last month by the European Union to resolve a row with France over fishing rights.
"We've never set a deadline. I recognise they themselves have set one but it's not one we're working to," said Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman.