UK denounces French threats on post-Brexit fishing

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Britain on Wednesday criticised France for threatening to cut off the island of Jersey's electricity in a row over post-Brexit fishing rights.

"To threaten Jersey like this is clearly unacceptable and disproportionate," a UK government spokesman said, promising to work with the European Union to thrash out a solution.