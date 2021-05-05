UrduPoint.com
UK Denounces French Threats On Post-Brexit Fishing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 09:33 PM

UK denounces French threats on post-Brexit fishing

Britain on Wednesday criticised France for threatening to cut off the island of Jersey's electricity in a row over post-Brexit fishing rights

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Britain on Wednesday criticised France for threatening to cut off the island of Jersey's electricity in a row over post-Brexit fishing rights.

"To threaten Jersey like this is clearly unacceptable and disproportionate," a UK government spokesman said, promising to work with the European Union to thrash out a solution.

