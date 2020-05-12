UrduPoint.com
UK Department Of Transport Admits Social Distancing May Not Be Possible On Trains, Buses

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 10:30 PM

UK Department of Transport Admits Social Distancing May Not Be Possible on Trains, Buses

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) It may not be possible for people on buses and trains to stay the recommended two meters (six feet six inches) away from each other as part of the COVID-19 social distancing measures that will remain in force in the UK after lockdown restrictions are eased, the Department of Transport said on Tuesday.

"The government's strategy and advice recognises that there will be times and some settings on public transport where social distancing is not possible," the department said in a statement that accompanied a new set of guidelines for citizens traveling on public transport.

According to the guidelines, citizens should cover their faces if possible, use cashless payment, avoid traveling in rush hour and keep two meters apart from each other.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday announced that the government was planning to relax restrictions put into place on March 23.

The prime minister called on the population to work from home, but if this is not possible, citizens should begin to return to their workplaces; a message that received criticism from opposition lawmakers for its lack of clarity.

The Department of Transport has already announced an investment of 2 billion Pounds ($2.5 billion) to establish temporary cycling lanes and wider sidewalks in order to reduce the strain on public transport as the lockdown measures begin to be eased.

Peak-time passenger flows on the capital's subway must be cut by 85 percent in order for citizens to meet the requirement to remain two meters in distance from one another, according to a Transport For London report seen by the BBC on May 5.

