UK Department Store Debenhams Cuts 2,500 Jobs: Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 09:32 PM

UK department store Debenhams cuts 2,500 jobs: spokesman

UK department store chain Debenhams has axed 2,500 jobs, a spokesman said Tuesday, as the coronavirus pandemic piles further pressure onto the long-suffering group

UK department store chain Debenhams has axed 2,500 jobs, a spokesman said Tuesday, as the coronavirus pandemic piles further pressure onto the long-suffering group.

"Such difficult decisions are being taken by many retailers right now, and we will continue to take all necessary steps to give Debenhams every chance of a viable future," said a company statement, with a spokesman adding there had been "2,500 jobs cut".

More Stories From World

