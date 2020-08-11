UK department store Debenhams cuts 2,500 jobs: spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :UK department store chain Debenhams has axed 2,500 jobs, a spokesman said Tuesday, as the coronavirus pandemic piles further pressure onto the long-suffering group.

"Such difficult decisions are being taken by many retailers right now, and we will continue to take all necessary steps to give Debenhams every chance of a viable future," said a company statement, with a spokesman adding there had been "2,500 jobs cut".