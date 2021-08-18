UrduPoint.com

UK Deploys Extra 800 Troops To Support Afghan Evacuation - Johnson

The United Kingdom will deploy an additional 800 troops to secure a safe return of its nationals and local support staff from Afghanistan after it fell to militants, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The United Kingdom will deploy an additional 800 troops to secure a safe return of its nationals and local support staff from Afghanistan after it fell to militants, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

"We are deploying an additional 800 British troops to support this evacuation operation, and I assure the House that we will continue this operation for as long as conditions at the airport allow," he said in parliament.

Labour party leader Keir Starmer said in the House of Commons that the opposition fully supported this deployment.

