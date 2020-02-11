UK Deports Jamaicans Despite Court Ruling Against Measure - Reports

A deportation flight to Jamaica operated by the UK Home Office took off on Tuesday despite a court of appeals ruling against the deportation the previous day, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) A deportation flight to Jamaica operated by the UK Home Office took off on Tuesday despite a court of appeals ruling against the deportation the previous day, media reported.

No details on how many people were deported have been released, according to The Guardian, but earlier media reports indicated that up to 50 people were supposed to be on the flight.

When delivering its ruling, the court reportedly cited concerns that detainees lacked adequate access to legal counsel. They had been held in Heathrow detention centers since January, where there has apparently been a problem with the O2 phone network, which has consequently limited detainees' contact with lawyers.

Despite the fact that the Home Office has been claiming that convicted murderers and rapists are among the detainees that would be sent out of the country, the move has been widely criticized by the immigrant rights groups and charities across the United Kingdom as "racist." Among such groups is the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants, which calls for amnesty for all illegal immigrants and the immediate suspension of deportation flights.

In an interview with The Guardian, over a dozen detainees said that deportation would separate families and leave young children behind.