UK Deputy Prime Minister Backs Housing Ukrainian Refugees In Russian Oligarchs' Properties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2022 | 10:07 PM

UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab confirmed Friday that the British government is seriously examining plans to expropriate the property of Russian oligarchs who allegedly support Russian President Vladimir Putin, and endorsed the initiative to shelter Ukrainian refugees in their houses

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab confirmed Friday that the British government is seriously examining plans to expropriate the property of Russian oligarchs who allegedly support Russian President Vladimir Putin, and endorsed the initiative to shelter Ukrainian refugees in their houses.

The measure comes as part of a broader crackdown on "illicit Russian money" in the United Kingdom. Michael Gove, the housing secretary, has recently instructed officials to draw up plans to nationalize the multimillion-dollar houses of Russian oligarchs who have invested in British real estate for years, without compensating the owners.

Speaking to British radio LBC, Raab acknowledged that the government indeed is seriously considering such plans.

"If we've got the evidence and the legal basis, then we'll do it," Raab said.

Answering whether the confiscated properties could be used to shelter Ukrainians fleeing their homes amid the continuing hostilities across Ukraine, he added "yes, absolutely.

"

Raab further stressed the need to revise the UK legislation to adopt a new law halting the practice of kleptocrats exploiting British courts to stall journalists from writing about how they gained their wealth. He added that the government would soon suggest a proposal to prevent oligarchs from hiring expensive law firms to protect their fortunes.

"We have seen oligarchs and kleptocrats and those with links to Putin coming into this country and suing under our libel laws those who are shining a light. That is an abuse of our system and I'm going to be putting forward proposals to deal with that and to prevent that," Raab told BBC Breakfast in an interview.

On Thursday, the UK government introduced sanctions against Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov and Igor Shuvalov, former Russian deputy prime minister, following the British government's intention, announced by UK Prime Minister Boris Jonson, to "squeeze Russia from the global economy, piece by piece" and exclude Russia's "dirty money" from the British economy.

