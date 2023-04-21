UK Deputy Prime Minister Raab Says Resigns Over Inappropriate Behavior

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) UK Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Justice Dominic Raab said on Friday that he had decided to resign following an investigation into allegations made against him of inappropriate behavior towards civil servants.

In late February, Raab said that he would resign if the allegations of his improper behavior were proven accurate.

"I am writing to resign from your government, following receipt of the report arising from the inquiry conducted by Adam Tolley KC. I called for the inquiry and undertook to resign, if it made any finding of bullying whatsoever.

I believe it is important to keep my word," Raab said on Twitter.

In November, Raab received three complaints from his former employees accusing him of "creating a culture of fear" and bullying his subordinates. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in turn, approved Raab's request to investigate the matter, adding that this was "the right course of action." In January, at least 24 UK civil servants reportedly filed formal complaints against Raab.