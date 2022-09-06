UrduPoint.com

UK Deputy Prime Minister Raab Says Will Not Enter New Gov't Led By Truss

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2022 | 10:09 PM

UK Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Justice Dominic Raab said on Tuesday that he will not enter the new government led by Prime Minister Liz Truss

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) UK Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Justice Dominic Raab said on Tuesday that he will not enter the new government led by Prime Minister Liz Truss.

"Thanks to the brilliant MoJ (Ministry of Justice) team for all their hard work over the last year. Good luck to the new PM and her team. I look forward to supporting the government from the backbenches," Raab tweeted.

