UrduPoint.com

UK Deputy Prime Minister Tries To Play Down Cancellation Of Johnson-Putin Phone Call

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2022 | 04:36 PM

UK Deputy Prime Minister Tries to Play Down Cancellation of Johnson-Putin Phone Call

UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab on Tuesday tried to downplay the cancellation earlier this week of a phone call between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Russian President Vladimir Putin

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab on Tuesday tried to downplay the cancellation earlier this week of a phone call between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Any prime minister, any president, it happens all the time - their diaries and their call sheets dart around the place because they're balancing things," Raab told Sky news broadcaster.

Former Labour foreign minister Jack Straw disagreed with Raab, arguing that calls between UK prime ministers and other world leaders "are not moved all the time like this."

"This was a big deal. It was a particularly big deal for Boris Johnson to have his press people announce that he, Johnson, was not just talking to a head of government but a head of state in Vladimir Putin," Straw told Sky News.

According to the former politician who served in the British Cabinet from 1997 to 2010 under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, the cancellation of the call showed "further evidence of congenital systemic chaos in Downing Street.

"

On Monday, Johnson told lawmakers that he will speak to Putin as soon as he can amid reports that the phone conversation had been canceled because he was making a statement in Parliament after an internal inquiry into the parties held at his official residence in Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdown found serious "failures of leadership and judgment."

The Kremlin said earlier on Tuesday that no conversation between Putin and Johnson was on schedule for the day.

The UK prime minister was expected to travel to Ukraine on Tuesday as NATO member states ramped up support for Kiev in anticipation of an alleged attack by Russia. Moscow has referred to the allegations of potential aggression on its part as a pretext for a provocation. Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said Monday that there might be a provocation by Kiev, citing information from two breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Prime Minister World United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin Kiev United Kingdom All From Government Cabinet Labour

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Muhammad Amir likely to join back Karach ..

PSL 2022: Muhammad Amir likely to join back Karachi Kings

5 minutes ago
 Past rulers did no spend money on welfare of publi ..

Past rulers did no spend money on welfare of public: Imran Khan

14 minutes ago
 Searches Underway at Facilities Linked to Ex-Leade ..

Searches Underway at Facilities Linked to Ex-Leadership of Ukraine's Naftogaz - ..

1 minute ago
 UK Joins US, Canada in Imposing New Sanctions Agai ..

UK Joins US, Canada in Imposing New Sanctions Against Myanmar Officials

1 minute ago
 Taiwan reports 55 new COVID-19 cases

Taiwan reports 55 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur responded to 15062 calls in ..

Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur responded to 15062 calls in Jan 2022

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>