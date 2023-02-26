UK Deputy Prime Minister Vows to Resign If Improper Work Conduct Proven

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2023) UK Deputy Prime Minister and State Secretary for Justice Dominic Raab said on Sunday that he would resign if the allegations of his improper behavior and bullying toward subordinates were proven accurate.

"If an allegation is upheld then I would resign," Raab told the Sky news broadcaster.

In January, at least 24 UK civil servants reportedly filed formal complaints against Raab.

In November, Raab received three complaints from his former employees accusing him of "creating a culture of fear" and bullying his subordinates. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in turn, approved Raab's request to investigate the matter, adding that this was "the right course of action."