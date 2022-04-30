UrduPoint.com

UK Deputy Resigns Amid Accusations Of Watching Porn At Work - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2022 | 10:11 PM

UK Deputy Resigns Amid Accusations of Watching Porn at Work - Reports

A member of the British parliament from the ruling Conservative Party, Neil Parish, who is accused of watching porn on his phone at the workplace, has resigned, media reported on Saturday

Moscow (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) A member of the British parliament from the ruling Conservative Party, Neil Parish, who is accused of watching porn on his phone at the workplace, has resigned, media reported on Saturday.

"We want to thank Neil Parish for his service to the local people for over 12 years. We support his decision to leave the position of Member of Parliament," a Conservative Party spokesperson was quoted as saying by Sky news.

Earlier in March, UK media reported that a female minister had seen a male colleague watching pornographic material while sitting next to her in the lower house of the British parliament.

On Friday, Parish was suspended pending further investigation into the incident. The deputy himself confirmed to local media that he had watched a pornographic video in the House of Commons twice. According to Parish, the first time was accidental, but the second was deliberate, "a moment of madness."

Related Topics

Parliament Male United Kingdom March Media From

Recent Stories

Norwich relegated from the Premier League

Norwich relegated from the Premier League

2 minutes ago
 COAS visits front line troops in Padhar Sector: IS ..

COAS visits front line troops in Padhar Sector: ISPR

2 minutes ago
 Babar Azam performs Umrah

Babar Azam performs Umrah

23 minutes ago
 PM terms meeting with Saudi Crown Prince as ‘gre ..

PM terms meeting with Saudi Crown Prince as ‘great’

33 minutes ago
 Govt utilizing available resources to remove load ..

Govt utilizing available resources to remove load shedding: Khurram Dastagir Kha ..

24 minutes ago
 Imran Khan announces anti-govt march in last week ..

Imran Khan announces anti-govt march in last week of May

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.