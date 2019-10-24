UrduPoint.com
UK Detectives Given Extra 24 Hours To Question Truck Driver On Deaths Of 39 People- Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The Essex Police said on Thursday that detectives investigating the murder of 39 people, who were found frozen to death in a truck container in the United Kingdom's southeast county of Essex, have been granted additional 24 hours to question the 25-year-old truck driver from Northern Ireland who has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

"This is an incredibly sensitive and high-profile investigation, and we are working swiftly to gather as full a picture as possible as to how these people lost their lives," Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills said, as quoted by the police statement.

Mills added that the post-mortem and identification processes would begin after the recovery of the bodies was complete.

On Wednesday morning, the Essex county police found a truck container with 39 dead bodies. The truck had come from Bulgaria and entered the port town of Holyhead.

It was reported that the victims were understood to be Chinese nationals.

Later on Thursday, the Chinese Embassy in London released a statement on the situation, saying they were in close contact with UK police, monitoring the investigation.

The Center for Consular Protection and Services of the Chinese Foreign Ministry previously reported that the Chinese embassy's officials had visited the crime scene to evaluate the situation.

The police asked the media to not speculate about the identity of the detained man or provide any information on him.

