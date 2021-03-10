UrduPoint.com
UK Did Not Block Export Of 'Single COVID-19 Vaccine' Despite EU Claims - Johnson

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 05:21 PM

UK Did Not Block Export of 'Single COVID-19 Vaccine' Despite EU Claims - Johnson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) The United Kingdom has not blocked export of a "single COVID-19 vaccine" or vaccine components despite the recent claims of European Council President Charles Michel, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

The prime minister stressed that the UK could be "proud" of its vaccination program and contribution to the COVAX vaccine distribution mechanism.

"I therefore wish to correct the suggestion from the European Council president that the UK has blocked vaccine access. Let me be clear, we have not blocked the export of a single COVID-19 vaccine or vaccine components.

This pandemic has put us all on the same side in the battle for global health. We oppose vaccine nationalism in all its form ... I trust that all sides of the House [of Commons] will join me in rejecting this suggestion and calling on all our partners to work together to tackle this pandemic," Johnson told the UK Parliament.

Earlier this week, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab sent a letter to Michel dismissing the suggestions that the UK had banned the export of vaccines and vaccine components produced on its territory.

