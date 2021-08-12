UK Did Not Contact Russia Over Detention of UK Citizen in Germany - Russian Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The United Kingdom did not ask Russia for information or assistance after a UK citizen, who is suspected of spying for Russian intelligence, was detained in Germany, Russian Ambassador in London Andrei Kelin told Sputnik on Thursday.

The suspect was identified by the German Federal prosecutor's office as David S.

He was arrested in the city of Potsdam near Berlin on Tuesday after a joint investigation by German and British authorities.

"There have been no requests on the issue. I am in Liverpool right now, officials from the UK Foreign Office and the Defense Ministry participated in the ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of the Arctic Convoys, but there have been no requests from them," Kelin said, adding that the Russian embassy has no data on the case of the detained UK citizen in Germany.