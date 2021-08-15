UK Did Not Think About Increasing Number Of Troops To Be Sent To Afghanistan - Military
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 09:50 PM
LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The UK defense ministry told Sputnik on Sunday that it has not yet considered increasing the number of troops to be sent to Afghanistan.
"We didn't think about that yet," a spokesperson for the ministry said.
Some members of the 16th Air Assault Brigade of the UK army have already arrived in Afghanistan, the spokesperson added.