MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) A representative of the UK embassy in Russia has arrived in a district court in Moscow ahead of the hearing in a criminal case, launched against opposition figure Alexey Navalny for defamation of a World War II veteran, Sputnik correspondents reported.

The diplomat refused to provide any comment to reporters.

The defamation case was launched over Navalny's comment on a video, in which the veteran, along with some public figures, appeared in order to promote the amendments to the Russian constitution. Navalny can face up to two years in prison or a fine amounting to 1 million rubles ($13,250).

Earlier this week, representatives of over a dozen foreign countries attended a hearing in the Yves Rocher case against Navalny. The court ruled to revoke the suspended sentence and replace it with 3.5 years in a general regime prison. Moscow slammed foreign diplomats' presence at the hearing as interference.