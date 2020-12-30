UK Diplomat Comes to Russia Foreign Ministry to Hear Announcement of Reaction to Sanctions

UK Ambassador to Russia Deborah Bronnert has arrived in the Russian foreign ministry, where an announcement about Moscow's response to the UK sanctions is expected to be made, a Sputnik correspondent reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) UK Ambassador to Russia Deborah Bronnert has arrived in the Russian foreign ministry, where an announcement about Moscow's response to the UK sanctions is expected to be made, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

According to the spokesman for the UK embassy, there was a preliminary agreement on this meeting, the UK ambassador was not summoned officially.