UK Diplomat Nicholas Kay 'Possible Candidate' to Become Next UN Envoy for Libya - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

United Kingdom diplomat Nicholas Kay is a possible candidate to replace Jan Kubis as UN Special Envoy, a source at the UN Security Council told Sputnik on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) United Kingdom diplomat Nicholas Kay is a possible candidate to replace Jan Kubis as UN Special Envoy, a source at the UN Security Council told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"A possible candidate for the position of UN Special Envoy for Libya is Nicolas Kay," the source said.

Kubis resigned form the post citing personal reasons, including reasons concerning health.