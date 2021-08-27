UK Diplomats Left Documents With Data of Afghan Employees in Embassy in Kabul - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) UK diplomats have left documents with personal data of Afghan employees and job seekers in the embassy in Kabul during the recent evacuation, media reported.

The documents with data of seven Afghan citizens were seen on Tuesday by a correspondent of The Times, who visited the embassy during the patrol by the Taliban (banned in Russia).

The papers included Names, addresses and contact details of the Afghan staff, as well as CVs and addresses of applicants.

This situation poses a violation of the evacuation protocol, according to which the embassy staff had to destroy all the documents that could compromise Afghan citizens cooperating with the diplomatic mission.

The UK Embassy to Afghanistan was evacuated after the sudden fall of Kabul on August 15, which marked the end of the weeks-long offensive of the Taliban that resulted in the collapse of the US-backed government.