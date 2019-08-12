UrduPoint.com
UK Diplomats To Quit EU Institutions Within Days - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) UK diplomats will be ordered to leave the European Union's decision-making bodies shortly in line with the new prime minister's promise to use them elsewhere, local media said Monday.

The move is being discussed by UK government officials, The Guardian newspaper said. There are reportedly some 150 UK diplomats lobbying for London in Brexit talks.

"We are leaving the EU whatever the circumstances on 31 October. It therefore makes sense to review our attendance at EU meetings to make sure we are making the best use of government time," a government spokesman was quoted as saying by the daily.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the country would pull out of the European Union in October "come what may," raising prospects of a no-deal exit. He said that many officials were "trapped" in meetings in Brussels while their services were needed at home.

