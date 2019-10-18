UK Diplomats Visited Suspected Spy Whelan in Russian Jail on Thursday - Embassy

Employees of the UK Embassy in Russia visited on Thursday Paul Whelan, who is currently being held in detention in Moscow on charges of espionage, the embassy said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Employees of the UK Embassy in Russia visited on Thursday Paul Whelan, who is currently being held in detention in Moscow on charges of espionage, the embassy said on Friday.

"Employees of the consular department of the embassy visited Mr. Whelan yesterday. We will continue to express concern over the conditions of his detention. We are calling on the Russian authorities to respect the rights of Mr. Whelan in line with international commitments," the embassy wrote on its Twitter page.

Earlier in the day, the US Embassy in Russia said that no evidence of Whelan's guilt had been presented so far.

Whelan, a former US marine who holds US, UK, Canadian and Irish citizenship, was detained in December on suspicion of espionage. According to information provided to the court, he had regularly visited Russia since 2007. Whelan has maintained his innocence and insisted he was in Russia to attend a friend's wedding. If convicted, he may face from 10-20 years in prison.