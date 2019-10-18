UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Diplomats Visited Suspected Spy Whelan In Russian Jail On Thursday - Embassy

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 10:52 PM

UK Diplomats Visited Suspected Spy Whelan in Russian Jail on Thursday - Embassy

Employees of the UK Embassy in Russia visited on Thursday Paul Whelan, who is currently being held in detention in Moscow on charges of espionage, the embassy said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Employees of the UK Embassy in Russia visited on Thursday Paul Whelan, who is currently being held in detention in Moscow on charges of espionage, the embassy said on Friday.

"Employees of the consular department of the embassy visited Mr. Whelan yesterday. We will continue to express concern over the conditions of his detention. We are calling on the Russian authorities to respect the rights of Mr. Whelan in line with international commitments," the embassy wrote on its Twitter page.

Earlier in the day, the US Embassy in Russia said that no evidence of Whelan's guilt had been presented so far.

Whelan, a former US marine who holds US, UK, Canadian and Irish citizenship, was detained in December on suspicion of espionage. According to information provided to the court, he had regularly visited Russia since 2007. Whelan has maintained his innocence and insisted he was in Russia to attend a friend's wedding. If convicted, he may face from 10-20 years in prison.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Twitter Marriage Ireland United Kingdom May December Citizenship From Court

Recent Stories

IAEA's Board of Governors to Officially Vote on Di ..

3 minutes ago

Unauthorized Strike Disrupts Train Traffic Across ..

3 minutes ago

Sudanese Transitional Gov't, People's Liberation M ..

3 minutes ago

French Finance Chief Calls New US Tariffs on EU Go ..

3 minutes ago

Three killed on road in Sialkot

7 minutes ago

Lithuania Plans to Replace Soviet-Made Mi-8 With U ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.