UK Disappointed By Russia's 'Undue Limitations' On Election Monitoring - Foreign Office

UK Disappointed by Russia's 'Undue Limitations' on Election Monitoring - Foreign Office

UK Foreign Office expressed disappointment by "undue limitations" Russia had allegedly placed on election monitoring, including by foreign observers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) UK Foreign Office expressed disappointment by "undue limitations" Russia had allegedly placed on election monitoring, including by foreign observers.

"We are also disappointed by the undue limitations Russia has placed on election monitoring, including by international observers - a key element of democratic scrutiny," the office's statement says.

