UK Disappointed Not to See Israel in UN Report on Children in Armed Conflict - Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The United Kingdom is disappointed that Israel was not listed in the United Nations report on Children in Armed Conflict (CAC) for its attacks against children, UK Ambassador to the world body Barbara Woodward said on Monday.

"I could say that bilaterally, from the UK point of view, we were disappointed not to see Israel listed in the CAC report," Woodward said. "We have been concerned about the Israeli attacks on children."

However, the United Nations does have a "strict criteria" in its reporting and the fact that Russia is on the list is important.

Earlier on Monday, the Israeli military began operations on the territory of the West Bank by utilizing drone strikes. Eight Palestinians have so far been killed and 80 injured in the attacks.