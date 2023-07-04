Open Menu

UK Disappointed Not To See Israel In UN Report On Children In Armed Conflict - Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2023 | 06:42 PM

UK Disappointed Not to See Israel in UN Report on Children in Armed Conflict - Envoy

The United Kingdom is disappointed that Israel was not listed in the United Nations report on Children in Armed Conflict (CAC) for its attacks against children, UK Ambassador to the world body Barbara Woodward said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The United Kingdom is disappointed that Israel was not listed in the United Nations report on Children in Armed Conflict (CAC) for its attacks against children, UK Ambassador to the world body Barbara Woodward said on Monday.

"I could say that bilaterally, from the UK point of view, we were disappointed not to see Israel listed in the CAC report," Woodward said. "We have been concerned about the Israeli attacks on children."

However, the United Nations does have a "strict criteria" in its reporting and the fact that Russia is on the list is important.

Earlier on Monday, the Israeli military began operations on the territory of the West Bank by utilizing drone strikes. Eight Palestinians have so far been killed and 80 injured in the attacks.

Related Topics

Drone Injured World United Nations Israel Russia Bank Woodward United Kingdom From

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council discusses policies ..

Ministerial Development Council discusses policies, initiatives to support gover ..

18 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler orders inclusion of SPGC, SCDA emplo ..

Sharjah Ruler orders inclusion of SPGC, SCDA employees in housing loan installme ..

48 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah Research, Techno ..

Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs completes 12 million customs declara ..

Dubai Customs completes 12 million customs declarations in 6 months with 10% gro ..

1 hour ago
 Rupee makes significant gain against US dollar

Rupee makes significant gain against US dollar

2 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's firm support for shared dr ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's firm support for shared dreams of peace in SCO region

2 hours ago
Mehwish Hayat's comeback on small screen by year-e ..

Mehwish Hayat's comeback on small screen by year-end

2 hours ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi highlights developmental institu ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi highlights developmental institutions&#039; role in driving co ..

2 hours ago
 Oil and gas industry plays central role in address ..

Oil and gas industry plays central role in addressing climate change, says OPEC ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Book Authority participates in ALA Annual ..

Sharjah Book Authority participates in ALA Annual Conference &amp; Exhibition

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Salem chairs Sharjah Executive Counci ..

Abdullah bin Salem chairs Sharjah Executive Council meeting

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts awareness workshop ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts awareness workshop on cybersecurity

3 hours ago

More Stories From World