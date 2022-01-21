UrduPoint.com

UK Dispatches 30 Elite Troops To Ukraine Amid Escalation Fears - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2022 | 01:15 PM

UK Dispatches 30 Elite Troops to Ukraine Amid Escalation Fears - Reports

The United Kingdom has sent a group of around 30 elite troops to Ukraine to train the country's armed forces on anti-tank weapons transferred to Kiev by London amid concerns about the escalation of the Ukrainian crisis, Sky News reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) The United Kingdom has sent a group of around 30 elite troops to Ukraine to train the country's armed forces on anti-tank weapons transferred to Kiev by London amid concerns about the escalation of the Ukrainian crisis, Sky news reported.

According to the media, members of the Ranger Regiment, which is part of the newly created army's Special Operations Brigade, arrived in Ukraine on military flights that also delivered about 2,000 anti-tank missile launchers to the country this week.

On Monday, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told Parliament that the UK had decided to supply Ukraine with a batch of light-armor defensive weapons systems, and that a "small number" of UK staff will travel to the country to provide initial training.

The next day, the UK minister for armed forces, James Heappey, said that "thousands" of such weapons had been airlifted to Ukraine.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the transfer of weapons and instructors to Ukraine by the UK and Canada confirms Russia's suspicions that the West has been preparing a provocation on the Ukrainian territory.

Western countries have recently accused Russia of a military build-up along the border with Ukraine, seeing it as a preparation for invasion. Moscow, however, denied the allegations, and said that it is does not intend to launch a military operation against any country. Russia also views the allegations as a pretext to deploy NATO military equipment near the country's borders.

Related Topics

NATO Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament Canada London Kiev Wallace United Kingdom Border Media

Recent Stories

Senate offers Fateha for martyred of Lahore blast, ..

Senate offers Fateha for martyred of Lahore blast, security personals

53 minutes ago
 Three ordinances laid in Senate

Three ordinances laid in Senate

53 minutes ago
 Excise police tighten noose around narcotics deale ..

Excise police tighten noose around narcotics dealers

58 minutes ago
 UK Foreign Secretary Says Russia, China Seek to Fi ..

UK Foreign Secretary Says Russia, China Seek to Fill Ideological Vacuum

59 minutes ago
 Kecmanovic grabs 'second chance' after Djokovic de ..

Kecmanovic grabs 'second chance' after Djokovic deportation

59 minutes ago
 G77 to prioritize challenges faced by developing ..

G77 to prioritize challenges faced by developing states: Munir Akram

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.