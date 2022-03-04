UrduPoint.com

UK Dock Workers Refuse To Unload Russian Gas Tanker - Trade Union

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2022 | 03:20 PM

UK Dock Workers Refuse to Unload Russian Gas Tanker - Trade Union

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) UK dock workers in Kent, southern England, have refused to unload a Russian gas tanker in solidarity with Ukraine following Russia's military operation in that country, the Trade Union Congress confirmed on Friday.

"Kent dockers have REFUSED to unload a tanker of Russian gas, forcing it to dock elsewhere, in solidarity with Ukraine," TUC said on its Twitter account.

Earlier, The Guardian newspaper had reported that the vessel was on its way to the Isle of Grain with a consignment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for Centrica, the owner of British Gas.

Last Thursday, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk for help. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation was targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population was not in danger.

The move has elicited condemnation from Western leaders and the start of still more economic and financial sanctions against Russia, including a ban on all Russian vessels arriving on their ports.

Related Topics

Ukraine Condemnation Russia Twitter Luhansk Donetsk United Kingdom Congress Gas All From

Recent Stories

Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque leaves 30 peopl ..

Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque leaves 30 people martyred, 50 others injured

2 hours ago
 Today is historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket: ..

Today is historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket: PCB

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan at 65 runs in 22nd over in fi ..

Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan at 65 runs in 22nd over in first day of first Test

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, India talks on water issues conclude

Pakistan, India talks on water issues conclude

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th March 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>