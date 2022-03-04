UK Dock Workers Refuse to Unload Russian Gas Tanker - Trade Union

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) UK dock workers in Kent, southern England, have refused to unload a Russian gas tanker in solidarity with Ukraine following Russia's military operation in that country, the Trade Union Congress confirmed on Friday.

"Kent dockers have REFUSED to unload a tanker of Russian gas, forcing it to dock elsewhere, in solidarity with Ukraine," TUC said on its Twitter account.

Earlier, The Guardian newspaper had reported that the vessel was on its way to the Isle of Grain with a consignment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for Centrica, the owner of British Gas.

Last Thursday, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk for help. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation was targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population was not in danger.

The move has elicited condemnation from Western leaders and the start of still more economic and financial sanctions against Russia, including a ban on all Russian vessels arriving on their ports.