UrduPoint.com

UK Dockers Refuse Russian Oil, Accuse Sanction Loophole

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2022 | 11:17 PM

UK dockers refuse Russian oil, accuse sanction loophole

British dockers on Saturday refused to unload Russian oil from a tanker, calling for the government to close a "loophole" in sanctions allowing foreign-flagged ships to deliver the fuel

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :British dockers on Saturday refused to unload Russian oil from a tanker, calling for the government to close a "loophole" in sanctions allowing foreign-flagged ships to deliver the fuel.

The Seacod is currently moored near the Stanlow refinery in northwest England, and unions say its cargo is not covered by a ban on Russian vessels because it is German flagged.

UK sanctions introduced over the invasion of Ukraine ban all ships that are Russian owned, operated, controlled, registered or flagged from entering British ports.

Unite union general secretary Sharon Graham said that "due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Unite workers at the (Stanlow) facility will under no circumstances unload any Russian oil regardless of the nationality of the vessel." "Unite urges the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to close this loophole immediately." The refinery's operator, India's Essar, said it was "deeply concerned by the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine and is fully complying with the statutory framework implemented by the UK government with regard to Russia-related entities".

The UK is less dependent on Russian energy than many other European nations.

The Unison union said two other Cyprus-flagged tankers carrying Russian gas, the Boris Vilkitsky and Fedor Litke, were turned away from the Isle of Grain in Kent, southeastern England, on Friday.

"While it looks like our intervention has been successful in seeing these ships turned away, a more fundamental problem remains," Unison national officer for energy Matt Lay said in a statement.

"The government must act immediately to close the loophole that does not cover the origin of vessels' cargo and stop Russian goods continuing to arrive in the UK under the cover of another country."

Related Topics

India Ukraine Russia German Oil United Kingdom Gas All From Government

Recent Stories

Iran, UN watchdog agree approach to resolve nuclea ..

Iran, UN watchdog agree approach to resolve nuclear issues

8 seconds ago
 Moscow, Kyiv to hold third round of talks Monday

Moscow, Kyiv to hold third round of talks Monday

5 minutes ago
 France accuses UK of 'lack of humanity' in aiding ..

France accuses UK of 'lack of humanity' in aiding Ukraine refugees: letter

5 minutes ago
 Russia resumes 'offensive' after Mariupol ceasefir ..

Russia resumes 'offensive' after Mariupol ceasefire: ministry

5 minutes ago
 PPP is eying on the throne of Islamabad: FM Quresh ..

PPP is eying on the throne of Islamabad: FM Qureshi

5 minutes ago
 Opposition enters in blind alley: Usman Dar

Opposition enters in blind alley: Usman Dar

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>