UK Doctors To Resume Strikes After Rejecting Government's Pay Raise Offer - Union

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2023 | 11:24 PM

UK's trade union Unite said on Friday that 4,000 doctors will resume strikes after the union's members voted against accepting the UK government's pay raise offer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) UK's trade union Unite said on Friday that 4,000 doctors will resume strikes after the union's members voted against accepting the UK government's pay raise offer.

"Unite members rejected offer by 52% in consultative ballot on a turnout of 55%... Strikes by more than 4,000 NHS (National Health Service) workers across England who have a mandate for industrial action will now go ahead," the union's statement read.

According to the statement, Unity put the government's offer to its members' vote, but did not recommend accepting it, since it did not consider a one-time payment for 2022-2023 a salary raise.

"The five per cent increase for 2023/24 does not come anywhere near to matching the real rate of inflation (RPI), currently at 13.5 per cent," Unite stated.

On April 16, the UK government said that a majority of big domestic trade unions representing health workers had supported the government's new offer on pay raise and intended to recommend their members accept it through ballots.

According to the proposed deal, medical workers will get a lump sum payment in the amount of 2% of their salary for 2022-2023, which equals an overall pay raise of some 5.5-9.3% depending on the occupation with regard to the last year's raise. In addition, the workers will get an average payment of 1250 Pounds ($1559) per capita and a 5% pay raise in 2023-2024.

The UK has seen a series of strikes by civil servants over the past months as people express their dissatisfaction with salaries and the worsening economic situation caused by soaring inflation in the country. Employees of railroad companies, post offices, airports and lawyers, among others, have been taking part in the demonstrations.

