UK 'does not accept' results of Belarus election: foreign secretary

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The UK said Monday it did not recognize the results of the "unfair" Belarus presidential election which saw Alexander Lukashenko re-elected, and called for an independent investigation into the disputed results.

"The world has watched with horror at the violence used by the Belarusian authorities to suppress the peaceful protests that followed this fraudulent presidential election. The UK does not accept the results," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

