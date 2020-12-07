UrduPoint.com
UK Does Not Recognize Venezuela's Parliamentary Election Results - Foreign Office

Mon 07th December 2020

UK Does Not Recognize Venezuela's Parliamentary Election Results - Foreign Office

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The UK Foreign Office announced on Monday that the United Kingdom does not recognize the results of the parliamentary elections in Venezuela that saw allies of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro win the majority of seats and recover the control of the country´s National Assembly.

According to the preliminary results published by the National Electoral Council, after 82 percent of the votes have been counted, the socialist Simon Bolivar Great Patriotic Pole, supporting Maduro, is leading the elections with 67.6 percent of the vote. Second place belongs to the opposition party, Democratic Alliance, with 17.95 percent of the votes. The opposition bloc of Juan Guaido, a failed coup leader and former head of the National Assembly, has refused to participate in the vote, among over 20 other parties.

"The United Kingdom does not recognise the result of the illegitimate Venezuelan National Assembly election held on 6 December 2020," the Foreign Office said in a statement, claiming that it "was neither free nor fair."

According to the UK government, the election did not meet the conditions called for by the International Contact Group on Venezuela including the UK, the Organisation of American States and the European Union.

After refusing to accept the results, a spokesperson for the Foreign Office said that the UK recognizes the National Assembly won by the opposition in 2015 and views Guaido as interim constitutional president of the South American nation.

