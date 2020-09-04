UrduPoint.com
UK Doubles Financial Aid To Belarusian Independent Media, Human Rights Defenders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 11:31 PM

The United Kingdom is doubling its financial support for independent media, human rights organizations in Belarus, providing an additional 1.5 million British pounds ($1.98 million) over the next two years, UK Foreign Office said on Friday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The United Kingdom is doubling its financial support for independent media, human rights organizations in Belarus, providing an additional 1.5 million British Pounds ($1.98 million) over the next two years, UK Foreign Office said on Friday.

"The UK has announced it is doubling its support to independent media, human rights organisations and community groups in Belarus, with an extra 1.5m for projects over the next two years. This includes stepping up our support to a joint UK-Poland programme to promote independent media working in Belarus to counter disinformation," the statement says.

