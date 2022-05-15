UrduPoint.com

UK Drafts Bill On Information Disclosures In Real Estate Deals For Entities - Reports

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2022 | 03:50 PM

UK Drafts Bill on Information Disclosures in Real Estate Deals for Entities - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2022) The housing ministry of the United Kingdom drafted a bill, which would obligate companies, trusts and organizations of other nature involved in real estate transactions to disclose their true beneficial owners, the Telegraph newspaper reported.

"We want to shut down the racket of illicit money that has flooded through the British property market once and for all.

Our property market will no longer be open to corrupt individuals and regimes laundering their money and hiding their identity," the housing minister, Michael Gove, was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The legislation is targeted against "Russian oligarchs who use remaining loopholes to buy and sell vast homes under a cloak of anonymity," the Telegraph noted. If this bill is passed, any entity will have to send the information about the true beneficiary to the the Land Registry before the purchase is completed.

Related Topics

Russia Buy United Kingdom Money Market All Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

7 hours ago
 COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

15 hours ago
 AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote ..

AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote tourism in this picturesque S ..

15 hours ago
 CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, ..

CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, towns

16 hours ago
 Heat wave grips Larkana

Heat wave grips Larkana

16 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.