UK Driver Admits Two Charges After Bodies Found In Truck
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 04:54 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :A British driver accused of the manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese migrants found dead in a refrigeration truck pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiring to assist illegal immigration.
Maurice Robinson, 25, appeared via video link at London's Central Criminal Court from the high-security Belmarsh prison, south east London, and pleaded guilty to two of the 43 charges levelled against him.
The bodies of eight women and 31 men were found in a refrigeration trailer on an industrial estate east of London on October 23.
The trailer had earlier arrived on a cargo ferry from the Belgian port of Zeebrugge.
Robinson, from Northern Ireland, faces 39 charges of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering.