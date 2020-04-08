UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Driver Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter Of 39 Found Dead In Truck

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 09:00 PM

UK driver pleads guilty to manslaughter of 39 found dead in truck

A British lorry driver on Wednesday pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 39 people found dead in a refrigerated truck in southeast England

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :A British lorry driver on Wednesday pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 39 people found dead in a refrigerated truck in southeast England.

Northern Ireland man Maurice Robinson, 25, was arrested shortly after the bodies of 31 men and eight women were discovered in the truck in an industrial zone in Grays, east of London, in October.

Related Topics

Dead Driver London Man Ireland October Women

Recent Stories

OPCW Investigators Say Syrian Air Force Responsibl ..

5 minutes ago

UNHCR Says Italy's Closure of Ports Amid COVID Mus ..

5 minutes ago

Brussels Invites Schengen States to Extend Non-Ess ..

5 minutes ago

Corona Tiger Force reflective of Islamic concept o ..

5 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Sweden Tops 8,400, Dea ..

11 minutes ago

President visits residence of Shaheed Noman Akram

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.