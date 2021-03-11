UK Drug Regulator Tells Brits to Get Vaccinated Despite Concerns Over AstraZeneca Safety

The UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency urged Brits on Thursday not to shun the AstraZeneca vaccine after some EU countries restricted its use over safety concerns

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency urged Brits on Thursday not to shun the AstraZeneca vaccine after some EU countries restricted its use over safety concerns.

"People should still go and get their COVID-19 vaccine when asked to do so," Phil Bryan, the agency's vaccines safety lead, was quoted as saying in a statement.

The drug regulator insisted there was no proof that reports of blood clots in Denmark, which halted the use of AstraZeneca for two weeks on Thursday, was caused by the UK-Swedish vaccine.

Bryan argued that blood clots were "not uncommon." Over 11 million doses of the vaccine have been administrated across the UK and the number of vaccinated people developing blood clots was not greater than would have occurred naturally.

Austria banned the use of the shot from a batch of 1 million doses after a vaccinated woman died of thrombosis days. It was followed by Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg and Norway.