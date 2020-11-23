UK Drug Regulator to Look Into Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine in Shortest Time Possible

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) will decide on the use of the vaccine against COVID-19 from Pfizer and BioNTech as soon as possible, MHRA Chief Executive June Raine said on Monday.

Earlier in the month, Pfizer announced that the vaccine it was developing with BioNTech had been tested to be 95 percent effective in preventing COVID-19, according to an interim analysis from the phase 3 clinical study.

"As we have received this data through a rolling review, we have already started our analysis and will aim to make a decision in the shortest time possible, without compromising the thoroughness of our review," Raine said in a statement.

The United Kingdom has already reserved over 350 million vaccine doses for its citizens: 100 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine 9, which is currently in phase 3 trials; 40 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine; 60 million doses of the Novavax vaccine (phase 3); 60 million doses of Valneva vaccine (preclinical trials); 60 million doses of the GSK/Sanofi vaccine (phase 1); 30 million doses of the Janssen vaccine (phase 2); and five million doses of the Moderna vaccine (phase 3).