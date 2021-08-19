(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The UK will increase its humanitarian support to Haiti in the wake of last week's devastating earthquake with an additional package of up to £1 million ($1.3 million) and the deployment of medical and humanitarian experts, the British government announced on Thursday.

The Royal Navy ship RFA Wave Knight, which is currently deployed in the Caribbean, will also be used as a landing pad for US military helicopters responding to the crisis, the official statement added.

"It is at times like this that the international community must come together to help those in crisis. The UK's support will add to Haiti's efforts to provide emergency disaster relief to those most vulnerable, including access to vital healthcare and sanitation," the UK minister for the Caribbean, Tariq Ahmad, was quoted as saying.

The new humanitarian support will complement contributions already being made by the UK to the UN Central Emergency Response Fund, the Red Cross Disaster Relief Emergency Fund and the Start Fund, which have allocated funding of £5.8 million, £600,000 and £250,000, respectively.

The death toll of the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that hit Haiti on Saturday exceeds 2,000 people, according to the latest data, while thousands of others were also affected by the calamity to different degrees of severity.