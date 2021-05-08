UK eases some foreign travel curbs, including for Portugal, Israel

Britain on Friday announced it was lifting a coronavirus ban on international holiday travel to Portugal and Israel due to their low infection and high vaccination rates

"I'm announcing today that from May 17 you will be able to travel to 12 green-list countries... which include Portugal, Gibraltar and Israel," Transport Minister Grant Shapps said.