UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Eases Some Foreign Travel Curbs, Including For Portugal, Israel

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 12:30 AM

UK eases some foreign travel curbs, including for Portugal, Israel

Britain on Friday announced it was lifting a coronavirus ban on international holiday travel to Portugal and Israel due to their low infection and high vaccination rates

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Britain on Friday announced it was lifting a coronavirus ban on international holiday travel to Portugal and Israel due to their low infection and high vaccination rates.

"I'm announcing today that from May 17 you will be able to travel to 12 green-list countries... which include Portugal, Gibraltar and Israel," Transport Minister Grant Shapps said.

Related Topics

Israel Gibraltar Portugal May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

10 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.