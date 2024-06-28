Open Menu

UK Economic Recovery Improves As Election Looms

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024 | 02:40 PM

UK economic recovery improves as election looms

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The UK economy's recovery from recession was stronger than previously thought in the first quarter, official data showed Friday, partly lifting embattled Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before next week's election.

Gross domestic product expanded by 0.7 percent in the first three months of this year, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement, upgrading the prior estimate of 0.6-percent expansion and beating market expectations for no change.

The surprise news comes as Sunak's Conservatives are trailing far behind the main opposition Labour party, led by Keir Starmer, ahead of nationwide polls next Thursday.

Britons will vote on July 4 in an election widely expected to be won by main opposition Labour, a victory that would end 14 years of rule by the Conservatives, who have been led by Sunak since 2022.

The UK economy had contracted slightly for two quarters in a row in the second half of 2023, meeting the technical definition of a recession on elevated inflation that prolonged a cost-of-living crisis.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Vote United Kingdom July Market From Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity ..

Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity in war on terrorism: PM

56 minutes ago
 UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan ..

UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan, Appoints Asim Iftikhar as CE ..

58 minutes ago
 Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator V ..

Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator Vawda, MQM leader Kamal

1 hour ago
 Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to ..

Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to US

2 hours ago
 Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final

Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final

3 hours ago
 Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Karta ..

Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

6 hours ago
 ECC approves technical supplementary grants

ECC approves technical supplementary grants

15 hours ago
 Govt urged to take serious action against Swat lik ..

Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents

16 hours ago
 Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's ur ..

Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development

16 hours ago
 'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, ..

'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif

16 hours ago

More Stories From World