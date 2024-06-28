UK Economic Recovery Improves As Election Looms
Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024 | 02:40 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The UK economy's recovery from recession was stronger than previously thought in the first quarter, official data showed Friday, partly lifting embattled Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before next week's election.
Gross domestic product expanded by 0.7 percent in the first three months of this year, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement, upgrading the prior estimate of 0.6-percent expansion and beating market expectations for no change.
The surprise news comes as Sunak's Conservatives are trailing far behind the main opposition Labour party, led by Keir Starmer, ahead of nationwide polls next Thursday.
Britons will vote on July 4 in an election widely expected to be won by main opposition Labour, a victory that would end 14 years of rule by the Conservatives, who have been led by Sunak since 2022.
The UK economy had contracted slightly for two quarters in a row in the second half of 2023, meeting the technical definition of a recession on elevated inflation that prolonged a cost-of-living crisis.
