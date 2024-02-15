UK Economy Entered Recession Ahead Of Election
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2024 | 02:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Britain slid into recession last year on elevated inflation and a cost-of-living crisis, official data showed Thursday, dealing a blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before this year's general election.
Gross domestic product shrank 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023 after contracting 0.1 percent in the prior three months, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.
That places the economy in recession, which is defined as two successive quarters of falling GDP.
The ONS noted that all main sectors shrank in the fourth quarter -- with manufacturing, construction and wholesale being the biggest drags on growth -- but added the economy was broadly flat overall in 2023.
Sunak, whose governing Conservatives are trailing Keir Starmer's main opposition Labour Party ahead of the election due this year, has pledged to grow the economy as one of his top five priorities.
news of the recession comes as voters go to the polls in two by-elections on Thursday, with the Conservatives fearful of losing one-time strongholds in Wellingborough, central England, and Kingswood in the southwest.
Recent Stories
Indigenization Is a Top Policy of Naval Headquarters: Chief of the Naval Staff
ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's Global image & boosts Foreign Exchange in ..
Pakistan's election process internal sovereign affair of country: FO
Muhammad Hafeez resigns as director national team
PTI nominates Omar Ayub as candidate for Prime Minister office
Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued
Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge deeper strategic ties in defence ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024
Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA
Government taking serious steps to ensure good governance: Azad Jammu and Kashmi ..
ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufactured vehicles in Pakistan
More Stories From World
-
US aid blockage having 'impact' on Ukraine: NATO chief4 minutes ago
-
Stellantis bags record annual net profits of 18.6 bln euros5 minutes ago
-
KSrelief emergency relief director meets IOM director1 hour ago
-
Private US spaceship takes off for the Moon1 hour ago
-
Chinese mainland sees rise in number of high-value invention patents1 hour ago
-
Indonesia's trade balance surplus slows to 2.01 bln USD in January1 hour ago
-
Saudi Shura Council delegation meets deputy speaker of Nigeria's house of representatives1 hour ago
-
South Korea football officials recommend firing coach Klinsmann2 hours ago
-
China's export container shipping price index soars in January2 hours ago
-
China's top diplomat to attend Munich Security Conference, visit Spain, France2 hours ago
-
Sydney on high alert for measles infection2 hours ago
-
Indonesia's Prabowo set for sweeping presidential win2 hours ago