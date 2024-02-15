Open Menu

UK Economy Entered Recession Ahead Of Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2024 | 02:30 PM

UK economy entered recession ahead of election

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Britain slid into recession last year on elevated inflation and a cost-of-living crisis, official data showed Thursday, dealing a blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before this year's general election.

Gross domestic product shrank 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023 after contracting 0.1 percent in the prior three months, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

That places the economy in recession, which is defined as two successive quarters of falling GDP.

The ONS noted that all main sectors shrank in the fourth quarter -- with manufacturing, construction and wholesale being the biggest drags on growth -- but added the economy was broadly flat overall in 2023.

Sunak, whose governing Conservatives are trailing Keir Starmer's main opposition Labour Party ahead of the election due this year, has pledged to grow the economy as one of his top five priorities.

news of the recession comes as voters go to the polls in two by-elections on Thursday, with the Conservatives fearful of losing one-time strongholds in Wellingborough, central England, and Kingswood in the southwest.

