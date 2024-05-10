Open Menu

UK Economy Exits Recession In Pre-vote Boost For PM Sunak

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 06:20 PM

UK economy exits recession in pre-vote boost for PM Sunak

Britain has emerged from a short-lived recession with better-than-expected growth in the first quarter, official data showed Friday, boosting embattled Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before this year's general election

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Britain has emerged from a short-lived recession with better-than-expected growth in the first quarter, official data showed Friday, boosting embattled Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before this year's general election.

Gross domestic product expanded 0.6 percent in the first three months of this year, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said, with strong growth in services and car manufacturing.

That beat market expectations of 0.4-percent growth and sent London's stock market to a fresh record peak, with sentiment buoyed also by the Bank of England (BoE) on Thursday signalling an interest-rate cut in the summer.

Sunak -- whose governing Conservatives are trailing the main opposition Labour Party in polls before a general election -- has made growth one of his top priorities.

The economy contracted slightly for two quarters in a row in the second half of 2023, meeting the technical definition of a recession that was caused by elevated inflation that has prolonged a cost-of-living crisis.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Car Bank London Market From Top Election 2018 Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

PTCL's 'Flash Fiber' reaches 500,000 user mileston ..

PTCL's 'Flash Fiber' reaches 500,000 user milestone, reflecting rapid growth

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan committed to promote green investment: Au ..

Pakistan committed to promote green investment: Aurangzeb

7 minutes ago
 Finance Minister reiterates determination to make ..

Finance Minister reiterates determination to make business environment more cond ..

2 hours ago
 President urges global efforts to address climate ..

President urges global efforts to address climate change through eco-friendly te ..

8 minutes ago
 PESCO announces power suspension for Peshawar, Ma ..

PESCO announces power suspension for Peshawar, Mansehra, Mingora

8 minutes ago
 Cabinet committee principally approves 24 entities ..

Cabinet committee principally approves 24 entities for Privatisation Programme

58 seconds ago
European stock markets hit record highs on rate cu ..

European stock markets hit record highs on rate cut hopes

59 seconds ago
 NCHD organises blood donation camp

NCHD organises blood donation camp

1 minute ago
 DC inspects health centres, schools in Pasrur tehs ..

DC inspects health centres, schools in Pasrur tehsil

1 minute ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

1 minute ago
 SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging rulin ..

SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging ruling against NAB amendments

5 hours ago
 Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks ..

Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks heat wave

5 hours ago

More Stories From World