UK Economy Exits Recession In Pre-vote Boost For PM Sunak
Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 06:20 PM
Britain has emerged from a short-lived recession with better-than-expected growth in the first quarter, official data showed Friday, boosting embattled Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before this year's general election
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Britain has emerged from a short-lived recession with better-than-expected growth in the first quarter, official data showed Friday, boosting embattled Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before this year's general election.
Gross domestic product expanded 0.6 percent in the first three months of this year, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said, with strong growth in services and car manufacturing.
That beat market expectations of 0.4-percent growth and sent London's stock market to a fresh record peak, with sentiment buoyed also by the Bank of England (BoE) on Thursday signalling an interest-rate cut in the summer.
Sunak -- whose governing Conservatives are trailing the main opposition Labour Party in polls before a general election -- has made growth one of his top priorities.
The economy contracted slightly for two quarters in a row in the second half of 2023, meeting the technical definition of a recession that was caused by elevated inflation that has prolonged a cost-of-living crisis.
Recent Stories
PTCL's 'Flash Fiber' reaches 500,000 user milestone, reflecting rapid growth
Pakistan committed to promote green investment: Aurangzeb
Finance Minister reiterates determination to make business environment more cond ..
President urges global efforts to address climate change through eco-friendly te ..
PESCO announces power suspension for Peshawar, Mansehra, Mingora
Cabinet committee principally approves 24 entities for Privatisation Programme
European stock markets hit record highs on rate cut hopes
NCHD organises blood donation camp
DC inspects health centres, schools in Pasrur tehsil
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024
SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging ruling against NAB amendments
Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks heat wave
More Stories From World
-
Rafah offensive would lead to 'humanitarian disaster': UN chief28 minutes ago
-
Taylor Swift fever grips Paris at start of Europe tour28 minutes ago
-
S.Africa's top court hears critical Zuma election case28 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says Russia launches cross-border offensive in northeast1 hour ago
-
Champion Rybakina, home hope Musetti retire sick from Rome Open1 hour ago
-
CPEC Phase II highlights strengthening bilateral cooperation in agriculture, industry, technology2 hours ago
-
Pandemic agreement talks near end with deal elusive2 hours ago
-
Israeli artillery hits Rafah after truce talks end2 hours ago
-
Russia launches offensive into Kharkiv region: Ukraine2 hours ago
-
China delivers Chang'e-6 mission cube satellite data to Pakistan2 hours ago
-
'World coming to an end': Kenyan town copes with life underwater2 hours ago
-
Ishaque Dar visit to China important part of institutional exchanges: Lin Jian2 hours ago